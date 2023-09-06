Veterinary Science: Paw-sitively promising

Pet specialist Dr Ashimi Das recalls a time when veterinarians were referred to as ‘gorur doctors’ or ‘doctors of the cows’. However, over time, the field of veterinary care in India has experienced a remarkable surge, primarily driven by the growing inclination of urban populations towards pet ownership.

According to a study conducted by Motor Intelligence, the Indian veterinary healthcare market is growing substantially, with its size projected to expand from USD 1.15 billion in 2023 to a significant USD 1.74 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.63% over the forecast period (2023-2028).

But before delving deeper into the subject, it’s crucial to understand individuals with a keen interest and love for animals can shine the brightest in this profession. The discipline offers a range of options to consider, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes in veterinary science. West Bengal University of Animal & Fishery Sciences, which was established in 1995, is one of the premier institutions in the country offering BVSc, AH, MVSc and PhD courses. From a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, the institute offers MVSc and PhD in livestock production management, veterinary pathology, veterinary physiology, livestock product technology, veterinary pharmacy and veterinary public health and epidemiology among several courses.

Dr Das, who has passed both BVSc and MVSc, shared how the veterinary industry has seen rapid growth over the past decade. “In the past, veterinary science was often the last choice for the candidates, but with the expanding animal health market, the rising populations of cats and dogs, and heightened awareness of animal welfare, the demand for skilled veterinarians has increased,” said the Kolkata-based vet.

When asked if NEET is compulsory to become a vet, she said while NEET is a requirement for some institutes offering veterinary science, there are several universities and institutes across the country where candidates enroll in veterinary science courses on merit. However, the candidate must pass class XII or its equivalent examination in the science stream from any recognised board/ council from any institution.

Another Kolkata-based veterinarian Dr Goutam Mukherjee said how veterinary science has come a long way and the demand is as high as medical science. “Once upon a time, we were called ghorar doctor (doctors of the horses) but today, vets are held in high esteem. From a governor’s house to a celebrity home, veterinarians are in significant demand,” he said.

Dr Mukherjee further mentioned how students can go for research-oriented programmes in India and abroad. In the country, ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, is one of the preferred destinations for students and researchers from different countries looking for short-term, long-term training programmes, diplomas and degree courses. Given it has a well-established national library of veterinary sciences, bioinformatics centre, ARIS cell, and animal and fodder farms, the institute is a good study option for those looking to pursue veterinary science. Those interested in studying abroad can opt for the Royal Veterinary College in London, the University of Edinburgh, Cornell University in the US, the Ohio State University and even the University of Cambridge

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) employment projections, veterinary occupations are expected to add 51,700 new jobs and grow at a rate of 19 percent over the 2016–26 decade, almost three times faster than the 7-percent average projected for all occupations. Today, studying veterinary science opens doors for research, specialists in pathology and microbiology, consultants for various businesses and organisations, pet clinics, private practices, public health and of course the government sector. In both private and government medical institutions, veterinary specialists are in demand. Opportunities such as animal breeders, animal physiologists, veterinary epidemiologists, veterinary pharmacists, veterinary research assistants, animal surgeons and food safety and inspection veterinarians are highly sought after.

Veterinary inspectors can work in wildlife reserves and zoological parks. The animal husbandry department needs experts in the field too. A large part of India is dependent on the poultry and dairy sector, which requires students in veterinary science. And not to forget, the scientists or research associates who are needed in the laboratories. “From insurance companies, defence, pharmaceutical companies, to pet clinics, vets are needed everywhere,” said Dr Mukherjee.

Dr Das informed if a student is diligent and pursues the subject of his/her choice, then one can prosper in the field. She pointed out that due to the advancements in vaccines, veterinary drugs, pesticides, scientific breeding, and diagnostic products, veterinarians are in demand across various domains. “A vet is required everywhere, and the diversity of cases is truly fascinating. You might find yourself treating a 400 kg animal one moment and a 4 kg animal the next. It’s a continuous stream of new and unique cases, making each day in this profession both demanding and fulfilling,” she said.

According to data from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, the livestock sector contributed to 4.90% of the total GVA in 2020-21. Additionally, findings from the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) reveal a notable shortage of approximately 55,000 veterinarians in the country. This shortage signifies the immense demand for skilled professionals in the field of veterinary science. So, for those who have a deep love for animals and are seeking a fulfilling profession where they can channel that passion, veterinary science stands out as a promising and rewarding career choice.