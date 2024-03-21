US Universities can now validate TOEFL scores via Indian study-abroad partners





Educational Testing Service (ETS), the world’s largest private non-profit educational testing and assessment organisation, has recently announced a strategic collaboration with Career Mosaic, South Asia’s largest student recruiter for US universities. As part of this collaboration, ETS will verify TOEFL scores of test takers applying to US universities through Career Mosaic. US universities will have access to validated scores, significantly enhancing the credibility of student profiles shared with them.

Blerina Polovina, Director of International Admissions and Business Development - Webster University USA said, “By having validated scores, universities will save the effort of English proficiency score verification, ultimately fostering a more seamless and reliable admissions experience for both students and universities alike.”

Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director, Career Mosaic, said, “This association will reinforce the integrity of the TOEFL test score and will benefit both universities and the growing number of Indian students seeking higher education opportunities in the USA.”

This move is expected to enhance the confidence of the US universities seeking to expand their reach in the Indian market. For the third consecutive year, Indian students represent over a quarter of the total international student population in the USA, surpassing one million. This marks a significant 35 percent increase from the previous year, reaching a record high of 268,923 Indian students pursuing higher education in the academic year 2022-23, according to the usembassy.gov.