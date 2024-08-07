UP YOUR GAME

The world of gaming has been experiencing consistent growth for many years and is now one of the largest entertainment industries globally. According to data, as of 2023, an estimated 3.26 billion people worldwide play video games, which translates to around 41% of the world’s population. This number is expected to grow to 4.55 billion by 2027, highlighting the immense popularity and reach of gaming as a global phenomenon. This increase is driven by factors such as the rise of mobile gaming, e-sports, and virtual reality, creating exciting new opportunities for career development.



Gaming careers offer a unique blend of creativity, technical expertise, and strategic thinking. From concept development and design, to programming, art, and marketing, there’s a diverse range of skill sets involved. A study reveals that the global gaming industry employs over 3.2 million people directly, showcasing the vast opportunities for individuals seeking a fulfilling and dynamic career path.

The UK stands as a pivotal destination for aspiring gaming professionals. With 32 million gamers, the UK has the world’s sixth biggest gaming industry. The country also has more than 2,200 gaming companies, many of which have close connections with universities. It is also home to world-renowned studios like Rockstar North, Ubisoft Reflections, and Sumo Digital.

Studying in the UK offers aspiring game developers a multitude of advantages, including access to a thriving industry hub, diverse programme options, a strong focus on practical skills, excellent career prospects, and globally recognised credentials. Numerous universities across the UK offer top-tier gaming programmes, equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in this competitive field. These courses cater to different facets of game design, development, and technology. British Council has curated a list of five master’s programmes in gaming that can help students level up their game and launch career in the field:

Pre Master’s in Animation and Gaming: A Pre-Masters in Animation and Gaming offers a foundational pathway for students looking to pursue advanced studies in this field. The course typically covers fundamental concepts, skills and knowledge needed to succeed in these fields, including computer graphics, animation principles, and game design.

MA in Game Design: An MA in Game Design is crafted for those passionate about crafting compelling and immersive gaming experiences. This programme refines skills such as 2D design, 3D modelling, technical artistry, coding, sound, storytelling, character and environment design, among others. Students engage in practical projects, honing their skills in designing, prototyping, and refining games while staying updated on industry trends and emerging technologies.

MSc in High Performance Graphics and Games Engineering: Focusing on the technical aspects of game development, an MSc in High-Performance Graphics and Games Engineering emphasises advanced concepts in graphics, real-time rendering, and computational techniques. This programme equips students with in-depth knowledge of algorithms, enabling them to optimize game performance and create visually stunning gaming experiences.

MSc in Computer Games Development: This programme offers a comprehensive understanding of the computer games development process, from concept to completion. Students will gain knowledge in game design, programming, art, audio, and project management. They will also conduct playtesting sessions and user research to ensure that the games are fun, impactful, and that they effectively reach their target audience.

MDes in Games Design and Development: This programme combines creative design principles with technical proficiency. It provides students with a unique opportunity to design and develop their own game to the highest industry standards while gaining hands-on experience with the product lifecycle, gathering technical and professional skills, and further practical entrepreneurship knowledge.