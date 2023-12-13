Unsung architects of onscreen dreams

A director might be the captain of the ship and rightly so, but then you need a seaman, boatswain, engine cadet, chief engineering, motorman, chief mate and others to sail the ship properly. Similarly, a cinematic voyage relies on a skilled crew, including the cinematographer, editor, music composer, production controller, sound designer, colourist, art director, assistant directors, and more.

Much like the unsung heroes on a ship, these behind-the-scenes contributors play vital roles in crafting the final product. Regrettably, many of us exit the theater without acknowledging the closing credits. However, those credits show the names of the many people who worked hard to create what we just enjoyed on the screen. In our country, the spotlight tends to focus on directors and actors, leaving the invaluable work of the cinematographer, editor, music composer, casting director and others in the shadows. Yet, it’s essential to recognise that filmmaking is a collaborative effort.

Collaboration of different departments is an integral part of cinematic brilliance, and the unsung heroes behind the scenes shape the magic that unfolds on screen. Take, for instance, iconic films like ‘Pakeezah,’ ‘Mughal-e-Azam,’ ‘Guide,’ ‘Rang De Basanti,’ ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ ‘Roja,’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ Imagine them without the captivating camera work and cutting-edge editing – the essence of these movies would be profoundly different.

Acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan known for his exceptional work in ‘Roja,’ ‘Iruvar,’ ‘Dil Se...,’ ‘Prarambha,’ and ‘Navarasa’, said in interviews how he was exposed to world cinema, significantly expanding his creative horizons after he enrolled at FTII, Pune. FTII has a three year PG Diploma course in cinematography with only 10 seats. The three years are divided into six semesters. One needs a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and candidates successful in the Joint Entrance Test (JET) are called for orientation and interview.

New York Film Academy (NYFA) has a rigorous one-year cinematography programme where aspiring cinematographers can learn how to apply consistency to their creative work, build discipline and skillset in the visual arts. Students also study general film craft, editing, colour correction, and still photography. After completing a cinematography programme, graduates can work in film production companies, television networks, corporate settings, or take on freelance projects. Individuals can pursue a role as a gaffer, which is the chief lighting technician or chief electrician on a film set also. In this position, they work closely with the cinematographer during the principal photography phase of a film.

Editors also play a crucial role in collaborating with the director to refine a project, and, in fact, the success or failure of a film can often hinge on the editing table. Deepa Bhatia, editor for ‘My Name is Khan,’ initially started working as an assistant director to veteran Govind Nihalani. When an ad film editor faced time constraints, she stepped in and discovered her talent for editing. According to her, the key to effective editing lies in having a visual memory.

A crucial member of any production team is the production director, responsible for refining a film’s visual identity from concept to creation. Various industries, such as publishing, advertising, motion picture and video production, heavily depend on the expertise of production directors. Director Vikramaditya Motwane’s OTT period drama ‘Jubilee’ got praised for great acting. But it’s the fantastic work of production designer Aparna Sud, recreating old studios and sets that really wowed the audience.

When making a film, you also need a colourist to enhance visuals, casting director, makeup artist, hair stylist, executive producers and location managers. Lots of students are now choosing sound engineering for jobs in entertainment, radio, TV, music studios, and events. In India, to do a diploma or B.Sc. in sound engineering, you need to finish 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and get at least 50 percent marks. You can also study online or go abroad to places like Berklee College of Music, University of Rochester, Staffordshire University, University of Arts London, or Birmingham City University.

Pankaj Kumar, cinematographer of films like ‘Brahmastra,’ ‘Haider,’ and ‘Farzi,’ said in an interview that many people aren’t aware of what happens behind the camera. He mentioned that in cinema, actors are the most visible, and there’s often a lack of awareness about the different departments involved in filmmaking.

It’s high time we shift our focus beyond the director and actors. Success in the audiovisual industry requires a thorough understanding of every crucial role. There are countless job opportunities in filmmaking, and these professionals serve as the backbone of the cinematic journey, each adding a unique brushstroke to the canvas of visual storytelling.