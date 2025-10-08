University of Worcester offers up to £3,000 scholarships for Indian students

University of Worcester in England is enhancing opportunities for Indian students by offering merit-based scholarships of up to £3,000 per year for postgraduate courses commencing in January 2026. This reflects the increasing demand among Indian students for UK degrees that combine academic excellence with career-focused learning and internationally recognized qualifications.

Each year, over 500 students are employed by the university, while more than 1,000 industry partnerships provide opportunities for real-world experience, helping students from India and around the world graduate ready to succeed in the global workforce. Speaking on the opportunities available to Indian students, Nick Slade (DPVC International & External Affairs) said, “I’m excited by the growing interest from Indian students to study at the University of Worcester. We are the first in the UK for employment and/or further study 5 years after graduation. Our merit-based scholarships and career-focused degrees are designed to give students the skills, experience, and confidence they need to succeed in both global and Indian job markets.”

Indian students enrolling in January 2026 will have access to a wide range of postgraduate programmes, including MBA, MSc Human Resource Management, MSc International Management, MSc Marketing, MSc Project Management, MSc Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and MSc Global Sustainable Management. Beyond classroom learning, students can opt for 6- or 12-month professional placements with real employers, gaining hands-on experience and building a CV that stands out.