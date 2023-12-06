University of Essex announces collaboration with 2 Indian institutes

University of Essex, UK-based and ranked 18th in the UK for Economics by QS World University Rankings 2023 has collaborated with two educational institutions in India: Vellore Institute of Technology and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Mumbai. This collaboration represents a significant stride in the university’s mission to nurture international relationships and advance global education and research.

Professor Anthony Forster, Vice Chancellor, University of Essex said, “Through these collaborations, we are cultivating further international connections, promoting education excellence, and pushing forward our agenda to deliver world-leading research with our partners – particularly around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

University of Essex has strengthened its partnership with VIT and reaffirmed its dedication to advancing state-of-the-art research in diverse academic fields. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to engage in joint programmes, participate in exchange opportunities, and collaborate on various academic endeavours.

For the NMIMS students, this significant agreement is set to open new doors of opportunity, allowing them to advance their education at the esteemed Essex Business School and the Department of Economics at the University of Essex. The MoU emphasised that talented NMIMS students can seamlessly transition from their undergraduate studies at NMIMS to pursue further education at the University of Essex. This opportunity will empower students to undertake undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the Essex Business School and the Department of Economics, furthering their academic growth and career prospects. Students can apply for the Essex Global Partnership scholarship and become eligible for a 20% tuition fee discount or a scholarship worth up to £3,000, which will be received as a tuition fee discount on the first year of study.