University of East Anglia introduces $4000 scholarship for aspiring graduates in Biomedical Science

The University of East Anglia (UEA), one of the UK’s top 25 universities, has announced a dedicated scholarship for Indian students enrolling in BSc Biomedical Science with a placement year at NHS (National Health Services). This scholarship worth £4,000 annually for the entire programme duration makes it a significant financial aid for Indian students aspiring to build careers in biomedical science within the UK’s NHS.



This innovative four-year degree programme in Biomedical Science is crafted to provide students with both advanced theoretical knowledge and practical skills, with a strong emphasis on real-world applications. A key highlight of this programme is the optional NHS placement year in the third year. This placement, dependent on availability, demand, and the student’s academic performance and aptitude, offers students the opportunity to work as trainee biomedical scientists in IBMS-approved NHS medical laboratories.

Students enrolled in this programme have the flexibility to choose between two-degree options: Biomedicine (BSc Hons) and Biomedical Science (BSc Hons). The first-year curriculum is identical for both, allowing students to decide on their specialisation as they progress.

