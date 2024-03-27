University of Dundee launches scholarship for Indian students

The University of Dundee in Scotland has extended the invitation for applications for the Global Excellence Scholarship, which is aimed at recognising academic excellence for postgraduate students. Those who are interested have until August 31 to apply for this scholarship opportunity for studying abroad. The award is worth £5,000 per year of study (£15,000 for a three year degree, £20,000 for a four year degree, £25,000 for a five year degree, and £4,000 for a one year postgraduate degree).

Those interested in the scholarship programme should have achieved either a first class Honours degree or grade equivalent for international qualifications as determined by the University of Dundee. The interested candidates should have applied to study at the University of Dundee for January 2024, and received an offer for a full-time, on campus course. The candidate should not hold any other University of Dundee scholarships.