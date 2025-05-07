University of Birmingham Dubai marks 125th anniversary, to offer 50% scholarships

The University of Birmingham Dubai (UoBD) has launched the 125 scholarship initiative, celebrating 125 years of the institution through supporting high-achieving international students, including those from India, who demonstrate academic excellence and a passion for shaping the future. Students enrolling in September 2025 can apply for the scholarship, which covers up to 50% of course fees across key disciplines, including engineering, health, business, education, law, computer science, and life sciences.

“We are proud to introduce the ‘125 Scholarship’ as a tribute to 125 years of transformative education and ambitious research at the University of Birmingham. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering changemakers who will contribute to the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based economy,” said Prof Yusra Mouzughi, Provost, University of Birmingham Dubai.

Value of award: Up to 50% of tuition fees (2025 entry)

No. of awards: 125

Eligibility: The scholarship is awarded to outstanding students who exhibit the highest standards of academic excellence. Students for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes will be considered, and awardees will be shortlisted based on academic merit.

How to apply: This is an exclusive award, offered on an invitation-only basis.

For Indian students: UoBD additionally offers an immediate scholarship of up to 40% for potential Indian students residing in India. Indian students who have not qualified for the 125 Scholarship initiative will be eligible for this scholarship. This prestigious scholarship is available to all students who receive an offer to study at the University of Birmingham Dubai. Once the student submits their application, and receives an offer from the university, the scholarship value will be determined based on predicted grades or on meeting the offer conditions.