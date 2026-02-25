University of Birmingham announces Postgraduate Chancellor’s Scholarship for Indian Students

The University of Birmingham has opened applications for the India Postgraduate Chancellor’s Scholarship, offering £10,000 towards tuition fees for Indian students enrolling in full-time postgraduate Master’s programmes at its UK campus from September 2026.



The scholarship is aimed at supporting high-achieving Indian students by easing tuition costs and enabling access to a Russell Group education, while helping graduates build globally relevant skills and international exposure in an increasingly interconnected job market. “Indian students bring extraordinary ambition, resilience, and curiosity to the University of Birmingham’s classrooms. The India Postgraduate Chancellor’s Scholarship is designed to support their journey toward global opportunity, helping them gain skills, confidence, and international exposure that will empower their careers,” said Prof Mark Lee, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor (India), University of Birmingham.

To be eligible, applicants must be domiciled in India, hold and have accepted an offer for a postgraduate programme at the University of Birmingham, have paid the required deposit, and demonstrate the ability to meet living expenses and any remaining tuition fees not covered by the scholarship.