University of Birmingham announces Future Skills scholarship for Indians

The University of Birmingham has announced the launch of its Future Skills Scholarship, offering awards of up to £12,500 to support talented Indian students pursuing select future-focused Master’s programmes at its UK campus.

The scholarship is designed to help students develop career-ready skills aligned with the evolving demands of the global workforce. It forms part of the university’s wider commitment to investing more than £3 million in international talent, reflecting its long-standing focus on graduate employability.

Commenting on the initiative, Prof Mark Lee, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor (India), University of Birmingham, said, “The Future Skills Scholarship reinforces the University of Birmingham’s commitment to supporting Indian students as they pursue world-class education and develop the skills that will shape tomorrow’s industries. Education opens doors, expands horizons, and creates new possibilities, and we are committed to ensuring that more Indian students can access these opportunities.”

The scholarships are open to students domiciled in India who are prepared to commence full-time study in September 2026.





The scholarship applies to the following programmes

* MSc Business Analytics

* MSc Marketing

* MSc Data Science

* MSc Advanced Engineering Management

* MPH Public Health

* MSc Molecular Biotechnology

* MA International Relations

* LLM programmes (excluding LLM Energy and Environmental Law – Distance Learning)