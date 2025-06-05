Universities of Birmingham & Glasgow offer exclusive careers support to Indian students

University of Birmingham and University of Glasgow, both Russell Group universities ranked in the top 100 in the QS World University Rankings, have joined forces to enhance employability support for their Indian and other international students.

As part of this initiative, a new graduate careers role based in India will be established to provide tailored employability support to returning graduates. This in-country role will collaborate with Indian employers, alumni networks, and industry advisory boards to offer practical support through pre-entry briefings, skills development programmes, and post-graduation engagement.

Additionally, both universities will offer enhanced support to international students during their studies in the UK. Dedicated International Engagement Teams within their Careers Services will provide access to bespoke career advice, alumni mentoring opportunities, and employer-led events aimed at bettering student outcomes.

Talking about the partnership between the two universities and the impact of the joint programme on international students, Prof Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Birmingham, said, “International students have a prominent place in our student community, and we are committed to helping them make the most of graduate opportunities. Together with the University of Glasgow, we will provide a competitive advantage for our international students and provide unparalleled support and opportunities as our graduates begin their careers.”

Prof Sir Anton Muscatelli, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Glasgow, added, “Our partnership with the University of Birmingham builds on a shared vision to enhance support for students and broaden career opportunities worldwide. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting international students not only during their studies but also in their transition to professional life – opening up new pathways to success and strengthening our global alumni community.”

Alongside the newly announced India programme, a similar support model for Chinese graduates is also being developed, further demonstrating the universities’ commitment to international student success. Working with partners in these countries, the universities will build on their existing strong links to top employers and over 400,000 exceptional alumni, supporting access to work opportunities, and up-to-date advice.