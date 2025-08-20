UK’s Chevening Scholarship & Fellowships now open to applicants

The application window for the UK Government’s flagship international scholarships and fellowships programme will remain open till October 7, 2025. Chevening Scholarships and Fellowships offer full financial support to pursue a one-year master’s at any UK university or a specialised professional development course at a specific university, respectively.

Chevening Scholarships are open to Indian citizens with a minimum of two years’ work experience, acquired after the completion of their undergraduate degree. Chevening Fellowships are intensive 8-12 weeks-long programmes hosted at top UK institutions and designed for mid-to-senior level professionals. These fellowships offer a multidisciplinary approach through lectures, workshops, site visits and engagement with sector experts.

The Chevening programme in India is the largest in the world, benefiting over 3,900 scholars and fellows since 1983, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow. Chevening alumni use their world-class education and global networks gained in the UK to create meaningful, lasting change when they return home, whether by tackling global challenges or making a tangible impact in their own communities.

“It is wonderful to see so many Indian nationals from smaller towns and remote states getting the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams in the UK through Chevening. I encourage people from all corners of India to apply for these scholarships and fellowships,” said Christina Scott, Acting British High Commissioner to India.