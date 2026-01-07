UK university announces scholarship for Indian postgraduates

University of East Anglia, one of the UK’s top 30 universities, has announced its International PG Merit Scholarship for the 2026–2027 academic year. Tailored especially for meritorious Indian students, this scholarship aims to support those pursuing postgraduate studies beginning in September 2026 or January 2027.

The scholarship is available across a broad spectrum of postgraduate programmes, including Biological Sciences, Computing Sciences, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Global Development, Health Sciences, Law, Psychology, and several others.

Eligible Indian students will receive a guaranteed award based on their undergraduate academic performance. Those holding the equivalent of a UK 2:1 bachelor’s degree will receive GBP 7,000, while applicants with the equivalent of a UK 2:2 classification will be granted GBP 6,000. The award will be deducted directly from tuition fees and is applicable for the first year of study. “We want to make sure that bright international students, especially, from India and the broader South Asian region, have access to high-quality, postgraduate education, and meaningful research opportunities. These scholarships are meant to recognise strong academic achievement and reduce financial burden. We hope this assistance helps students begin their advanced studies with greater confidence, security, and a strong sense of belonging to the UEA,” said Prof Steven McGuire, UEA’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor International.

Indian applicants stand to gain as no separate application is required, and the scholarship is automatically applied for once a student receives an offer from the UEA.