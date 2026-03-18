UK university announces Rs 12 lakh scholarship for Indian PG students

The University of East Anglia (UEA), among the UK’s top 30 universities, has announced the Vice Chancellor’s Global Impact and Leadership Scholarship for Indian students aspiring to commence their postgraduate studies in September 2026.



The award offers a £ 10,000 tuition fee discount for eligible postgraduate taught programmes at UEA. For students enrolled in two-year programmes, the grant will apply only to the first year of study. As part of the application process, students are required to submit written responses addressing three questions: reasons for selecting UEA and their chosen programme, their future career and leadership aspirations, and how their studies will equip them to create a meaningful global impact. Applications will be reviewed by dedicated panels in March and June 2026, with successful applicants informed shortly after each review round. The final application deadline is June 26, 2026.

To be eligible, applicants must be Indian citizens holding a conditional or unconditional offer for an eligible postgraduate taught programme at UEA, classified as overseas fee-paying students, and must have achieved or be on track to achieve at least the equivalent of a UK 2:1 undergraduate degree.

Know the details

* The award is available for selected programmes

* The grant cannot be combined with other UEA scholarships, except for the International Early Payment Award

* Students who are fully sponsored by a government or external organisation covering the full cost of tuition are not eligible, although government or educational loans that require repayment do not affect eligibility

* The final application deadline is June 26, 2026