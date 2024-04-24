UGC issues warning on fake online degrees

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a strong warning against fraudulent online degree programmes using misleading abbreviations like BBA and MBA. Such deceptive practices can cause confusion among students and stakeholders.



“Some individuals/organisations are offering online programmes/courses with acronyms/abbreviated forms similar to the higher education system’s recognised degree programmes. One such programme to which the attention of the Commission has been drawn is ‘10 Days MBA’,” UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.

Meanwhile, UGC also has good news for PhD students. Now, students with four-year undergraduate degrees have the opportunity to directly appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and pursue a PhD, as recently announced by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar. Candidates looking to do a PhD, with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), must hold a minimum of 75 percent marks or equivalent grades in their four-year undergraduate course.