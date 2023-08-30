Udyog launched at SNU to foster entrepreneurial mindset

In order to cater to the rising demand of faculties and students working on innovative projects and to meet the guidelines of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a Centre for Entrepreneurship Development , IPR, Innovation & Incubation christened Udyog was launched at Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Kolkata.

Objectives of Udyog:

- Identify potential talents for creative innovations

- Foster entrepreneurial traits and behaviours in the next generation of young people with the aid of appropriate instruction and professional guidance.

- Enhance knowledge and skill of entrepreneurs through several classroom coaching programmes and training.

- Strengthen and increase the number of entrepreneurs.

- Tie-up with industries and similar centres of various other institutions

- Develop and implement a variety of programmes to promote entrepreneurship in rural communities

- Encourage and assist incubatees in starting their startups and new enterprises through Innovation Centres

- Provide assistance in getting patents, legal advice, preparing business plans and funding

Recently, Udyog organised a workshop in association with the Patent Information Centre, West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology & Biotechnology. Dr Mahuya Hom Choudhury, nodal officer, Paramita Saha, scientist B, Patent Information Centre, West Bengal State Council of Science & Technology and Biotechnology and Sitanath Mukhopadhyay, assistant director of MSME DFO, Government of India were present. Dr Hom Choudhury inaugurated the IPR Cell at Udyog. An Incubathon – a student innovative projects exhibition was also held in the presence of Prof (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, vice chancellor and Ina Bose, director-industry relations of SNU. The primary objective of the session was to create awareness about patent and IPR rules and regulations. On the occasion of World Entrepreneurs Day, a talk session was organised by Udyog with Arijit Bhattacharyya, founder of Virtuallnfocom, a young promising entrepreneur from rural Bengal to share his entrepreneurial journey with the students.