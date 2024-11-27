UCL joins forces with AIIMS, IIT-D to scale up medtech innovation

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and the IIT Delhi have launched a ground-breaking new collaboration with University College London (UCL) to co-create pioneering solutions in the field of medical technology.

For the first time, the three institutions have joined forces to draw on their complementary areas of expertise to develop new technologies that help tackle some of today’s biggest health challenges. Together, the universities aim to advance the field of medical technology in cutting-edge areas such as detection, diagnostics and imaging; devices and implants, assistive technologies, digital health, artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum, surgical and treatment interventions and sensing technologies.

Prof Alok Thakar, Head of Centre for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship (AIIMS), said, “This tripartite partnership between AIIMS, IIT Delhi, and UCL represents a transformative step in addressing some of the most pressing health and societal challenges. By combining our expertise in medical science, engineering, and global policy, we are creating a platform for medtech innovation. Together, we aim to develop impactful solutions, set new benchmarks in medical technology and interdisciplinary research, and enhance patient care delivery.”

“We believe that science, engineering and medicine research and innovation can make a difference in people’s lives by providing affordable healthcare. Our partnership is poised to make a difference through cost effective innovations in medical technology,” said Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.

Dr Michael Spence, UCL’s President & Provost, said, “At UCL we recognise the difference that international collaboration can make to solving pressing global challenges and we know the power that bringing together different disciplines can have. We are honoured and excited to embark on this new partnership with two such renowned Indian institutions and know we will achieve great things together to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

As part of the trilateral agreement signing ceremony, the delegation visited the med tech facility mPRAGATI, a national centre for development of medical devices and technology based at IIT Delhi.