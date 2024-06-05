TURN YOUR LOVE FOR BEAUTY INTO PROFESSION WITH COSMETOLOGY

Gone are the days when high school graduates were solely fixated on college options, often nudged towards science streams by parents. Back then, pursuing arts or commerce was sometimes unfairly equated with lesser intelligence. However, the landscape of education has evolved dramatically. The globalised education system, catalysed by the Covid-19 pandemic, has underscored the value of online learning and certificate programmes. Once sidelined, vocational courses have now risen in prominence, reflecting a shift in student preferences and priorities.



In fact, today, with the traditional academic path getting more crowded, a significant number of students are seeking an alternative career path that resonates with their passion and offers promising job opportunities. One such emerging field is cosmetology, which includes various beauty and wellness specialties such as hair styling, makeup artistry, skincare, and nail technology. Vocational education teaches skills for specific jobs through hands-on learning and practical experience. This is especially true for cosmetology classes, where students learn hair, makeup, and skincare services.

Students who have a creative flair and enjoy learning about art, design and beauty should consider cosmetology as their career path. If you are one such student who searches for job opportunities related to skin and hair care then cosmetology is the best field of study after 10+2.

Let’s take a look at some institutes best known for this course:

For bachelor course in cosmetology, you can apply at these institutes in India:

* London School of Trends

* Pearl Academy

* Sandip University

For Masters in cosmetology in India check out:

* ISAS International Beauty School

* Kamla Nehru Mahavidyalay

* Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University

Some other institutes for cosmetology in India are:

* VLCC Institute

* Lakme Academy

* University of Mumbai

* JD Institute of Fashion Technology

* Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Academy

Apart from India, if you are seeking to study and pursue a course in cosmetology abroad then one should definitely look into Japan and South Korea. Known for their innovative techniques, cutting-edge technology, and advanced skincare products Japan and South Korea offer high-quality education and training programmes in cosmetology, with experienced instructors and well-equipped facilities.

Here are some other institutes abroad that offer cosmetology course:

* The London College of Fashion and the London School of Beauty & Makeup offer various cosmetology programmes

* ITM Paris specialises in cinema, fashion, and other areas, and the Paris Beauty Academy offers diplomas and certificates in cosmetology

* Golden West College offers programmes in cosmetology, barbering, and Idaho State University offers certificate degrees

* Durham College offers cosmetic techniques and management programme that covers makeup and personal care skills

Not only a creative field for study, cosmetology also provides a number of jobs after the completion of the course. There is a consistent demand for beauty services like hair styling, makeup, skincare, and nail care. People regularly seek these services, ensuring a steady stream of clients for cosmetologists.

Jobs on offer:

* Makeup artist

* Nail technician

* Hair stylist

* Salon manager

* Spa manager

* Cosmetic product consultant

* Brand manager

* Beauty therapist

* Cosmetology instructor

* Beauty care distributor