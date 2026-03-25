Trending courses

IIT Madras has announced the launch of several new postgraduate programmes, including an MA in Public Policy and multiple MTech programmes in emerging technology domains such as Semiconductor materials, Computational engineering in mechanical systems and Robotics.

These programmes have been designed to equip students with advanced interdisciplinary knowledge and skills required to address emerging challenges in governance, industry and technology.

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* MA in Public Policy by Department of Humanities and Social Sciences

* MTech in Semiconductor Materials Technology by Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

* MTech in Robotics by Department of Engineering Design