Trending Courses

Google has launched the latest AI Professional Certificate programme where you can deep dive into AI through practical activities designed for real workplace tasks. Those interested can learn how to use generative AI to sharpen strategy, boost creativity, and streamline the repetitive parts of the day. One can also build a portfolio of AI projects to show off the new skills.



In this course, the candidates can learn AI skills for any role or industry with zero experience required. The course will be taught by Google experts and one can gain hands-on experience using AI. From Gemini App, Gemini Canvas, NotebookLM, to Gemini Deep Research, the course will strengthen the professional skills by using AI to generate plans, tailor content and analyse data. The Google AI Professional Certificate is made up of seven modules that can be completed in about an hour each. The candidates can complete the entire program at their own pace.