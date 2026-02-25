Trending courses

IIM Mumbai has announced the second batch of its Executive Programme in Corporate and Strategic Finance. The first batch saw participation from professionals with over 12 years of work experience, representing senior roles across finance, consulting, auditing, operations, entrepreneurship, and leadership positions. The programme curriculum focuses on core areas such as corporate finance, strategic financial planning, valuation, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, risk management, and governance. It is designed to help participants apply financial frameworks to real-world business challenges and strengthen their ability to contribute to high-impact organisational decisions. Through the programme, participants gain a comprehensive understanding of financial fundamentals along with contemporary strategic finance perspectives and real-world insights from academic and industry-expert faculty.

