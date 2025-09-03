Trending courses

IIM Kozhikode has launched the General Management Programme for Business Excellence, in collaboration with Emeritus. This 10-month programme is designed to empower professionals with strategic insight, cross-functional expertise, and leadership readiness.

Delivered through interactive live online sessions led by IIM Kozhikode faculty, this programme includes exclusive masterclasses on Generative AI providing participants with the practical tools to drive innovation and smarter decision-making. The programme covers critical domains including strategy, innovation, finance, operations, marketing, and leadership.

Know the details

Start date: September 28, 2025

Duration: 10 months

Format: Live online sessions + 3-day campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode

Fee: Rs 2,48,500 + GST

Eligibility: Graduates or Diploma Holders with minimum one year of work experience