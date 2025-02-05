Trending courses

The 12-month programme offers a robust curriculum designed to cultivate strategic HR professionals. It delves into the intricate interplay between HR practices and organizational success, emphasising the pivotal role of HR in driving business performance. Through a comprehensive exploration of HR functions, strategic alignment, and contemporary workplace challenges, the programme equips students with the intellectual capital and practical skills necessary to excel in the dynamic HR landscape.

It touches upon global HRM practices, leadership training, value chain analysis, competency frameworks, labor laws, manpower planning, HR in the gig economy, and more. The coursework is quite advanced, designed specifically for senior professionals.

The participant should have a minimum seven years of full-time work experience with a bachelor’s degree or two years master’s degree with 50% or higher marks from a recognised institution.

Key highlights:

* 5-day immersive campus learning experience at IIM Calcutta

* 12-month programme, specially curated for working professionals

* Gain actionable insights into HR strategies from top industry experts

* Programme starts on February 23, 2025