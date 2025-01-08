Trending courses

A first-of-its-kind course on Disaster Risk Reduction Management started at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata in collaboration with India Japan Laboratory, Keio University, Japan. Along with students, scholars and social workers, a group of officials from the departments of Disaster Management and Civil Defence have enrolled in the first batch of this course.

In his inaugural address, Vice Chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, Rev. Dr Felix Raj informed the research centre of the university, which is offering the course, is named after the renowned scientist and Jesuit Father Eugine Lafont, who predicted a disaster around 1867 through his experiments in the St. Xavier’s College laboratory, which saved many lives. The VC said that the course is a befitting tribute to him.

Dr Rajiv Shaw, Director of India Japan Laboratory of Keio University and an international expert on disaster risk management, indicated that this course will see the transfer of Japanese experience in disaster mitigation and resilience with proper knowledge, skill, technology and tools. A handbook in Bengali on disaster management and precaution in case of lightning was also published.