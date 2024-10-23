Trending courses

In an innovative programme aimed at bridging the gap between medicine and engineering, the Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) at IIT Delhi has launched an exclusive Master of Science (Research) programme in Healthcare Technology’. This unique programme starting in January 2025 is specifically designed for medical and allied clinical professionals, integrating the principles of medicine with cutting-edge engineering disciplines to foster deep-tech innovations in healthcare. The last date to apply for admissions is October 25, 2024.

One of the key features of this programme is its flexibility, allowing medical professionals to continue their clinical practice while pursuing their studies.