Trending courses

Entrepreneurship training at EDII

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, has launched a free online training workshop for students, graduates and working professionals on ‘Exploring Entrepreneurship as a Career’. This workshop is scheduled for June 22 and July 18, 2024 in online mode. Graduates and working professionals who complete this free workshop will receive a certificate.

EDII also offers two-year PGDM programmes — PGDM- Entrepreneurship (PGDM-E), PGDM-Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (PGDM-IEV). The last date to apply for the PGDMs is June 27.

Topics to be covered

* How to understand market dynamics, customer needs, and competition to create viable business models

* How to think outside the box, leading to innovative products and services to solve real-world problems





Certificate course in fashion design

IGNOU’s School of Vocational Education and Training offers a certificate programme in fashion design. The programme aims at preparing students for employability in the apparel industry and seeks to develop basic knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of fashion design, understanding of the fashion industry in India and across the globe, impart fundamental knowledge of textiles, impart skills in digital technology in CAD, develop knowledge and understanding of pattern making skills and sewing techniques, and develop entrepreneurship and communication skills.

Know the details

Eligibility:

10+2 (Senior Secondary)

Medium of Instruction: English/Hindi

Duration: Minimum six months and maximum 2 years