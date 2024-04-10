Trending courses

Acknowledging the need to equip project managers with essential skills and effective tools and methodologies to navigate the complexities of modern projects, IIM Calcutta has launched the Advanced Programme in Strategic Project Management in partnership with Emeritus. This nine-month high-impact programme is meticulously designed for mid and senior-level executives aiming to spearhead strategic initiatives with a project-oriented approach.

The programme includes live online sessions totalling over 120 hours delivered by top IIM Calcutta faculty. It features profound case studies, simulations for real-time project decision-making, real-world actionable insights, peer-to-peer learning, and 7-day in-campus immersions covered in two visits.