Trending courses

UNICEF India, the International Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) Delhi, and IIT Bombay have jointly launched a comprehensive health course. The 10-week online course, ‘Digital Health Enterprise Planning’, will equip healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, healthcare administrators, and allied health professionals with the skills to support the digital transformation of the healthcare sector. Policymakers, IT professionals, and individuals involved in healthcare technology implementation, too, can take the course.

The course is a major step toward fulfilling UNICEF India’s commitment to the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH), launched during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023. It aims to improve healthcare delivery by using digital technologies effectively, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the GIDH. The course is designed to address the growing demand for digital health education and to bridge the gap in training among healthcare professionals.

“The course catalyses innovative solutions, strengthening healthcare delivery across the country, helping accelerate reach to the last child,” said Cynthia Mc Caffrey, UNICEF India Representative.

The 10-week course includes nine modules and covers a range of topics crucial to digital health implementation. It starts with understanding the link between digital technology and healthcare, progresses through planning national digital health systems, integrating digital interventions into health systems, and executing digital health initiatives using an enterprise approach. Participants will learn to develop digital health strategies, implement enterprise plans, establish digital health platforms, execute interventions, manage costing and procurement, as well as address governance, policies, regulations, and workforce issues. The course concludes with a module on the future of digital health.