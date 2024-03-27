Trending courses

The course from IIT Kanpur is designed to equip students with the practical skills necessary to improve risk management practices in organisations. The course places a strong emphasis on the application of quantitative finance and provides hands-on experience through up to four projects. This programme is ideal for aspiring traders and finance professionals looking to make a noticeable impact in alternative investment fields.

The candidates need to clear the test based on the academic and professional background. Interviews will be conducted when necessary. However, no GATE score is required.

Classes, which will begin in July 2024, will be held on weekends. There would be live interactive sessions coupled with self-paced learning. Support will be provided for placement and incubation at IIT Kanpur’s Incubation Centre.

The programme is ideal for professionals, who can learn on the move because it comes with the flexibility to complete the course between 1 - 3 years. Round 2 applications closes on March 31, 2024.