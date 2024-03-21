Trending courses

IIM Sambalpur has invited applications for two-year executive MBA programme (ExeMBA) 2024-2026. The last date for the submission of the online application is March 31, 2024.

The ExeMBA course has been designed in the blended mode for working professionals and provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for those with a minimum of 50% graduation marks and at least three years of professional experience. The live sessions by faculty will facilitate interactive experiential learning among participants. The programme is offered on high definition, video conference based virtual classroom (VCR) online platform and offline mode.

To participate in the programme, the candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks and three years of managerial/entrepreneurial/professional experience. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of selection criteria and personal interview (PI) round. Final merit list will be prepared based on candidate’s overall performance in PI, academic qualifications and work experience