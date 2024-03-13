Trending courses

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur is accepting applications for its PhD courses, including economics, finance, HR, public policy, and others.

IIM Kashipur’s fully-residential PhD programme 2024 is designed for professionals, providing essential skills to delve into complex management issues and seek candidates with outstanding academic backgrounds, and intellectual curiosity.

One must have a master’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with at least 60% marks, a five-year integrated master’s degree programme in any discipline with at least 60% marks obtained after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or a professional qualification duly recognised by UGC/ AICTE/AIU equivalent to a master’s degree (like CA, CS, CMA) with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average and a four-year/ 8-semester Bachelor’s degree (BE/ BTech/ B Arch etc) with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average to apply for the course. The programme also offers a fellowship of Rs 37,000 to Rs 42,000 per month, a contingency grant of Rs 1.25 lakhs, and a conference grant of Rs 3 lakhs.

Aspiring researchers can apply by visiting IIM Kashipur’s official website. The last date to fill out the application form is March 31, 2024.