Trending courses

The fifth batch of an online certificate course on museum studies in collaboration with the Centre for Museology Studies, University of Jammu is scheduled to start on March 9, 2024. It is an intensive, immersive, hands-on programme that will provide the participants with the knowledge and professional skill-set required to run museums, cultural centres, and archives in the future.

Richa Agarwal, Chairperson, Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) said, “This collaboration promises to offer participants a comprehensive understanding of museology, empowering them to elevate their current practices or embark on a rewarding journey into the realm of museums.”

The course will run till June, 2024, followed by examinations. Application deadline ends on March 2.