Trending courses

Amity University Online has recently announced a strategic partnership with leading global technology company HCLTech. The collaboration aims to offer five industry-focused specialisations at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, addressing the evolving demands of today’s job market: MCA with specialisation in cybersecurity, MCA with specialisation in software engineering, BCA with specialisation in data engineering, BCA with specialisation in software engineering and BBA with specialisation in data analytics. This initiative is set to empower over 5,000 learners with skills aligned to industry requirements.

Amity University Online and HCLTech collaborated to develop specialised programmes, integrating industry-relevant curriculum and hands-on training, leveraging Career Shaper, HCLTech’s learning and assessment platform. The learning journey concludes with a ‘Last Mile Job Readiness’ programme, ensuring graduates are industry ready to be a part of the highly skilled workforce. Students meeting academic and job readiness thresholds can appear for an HCLTech interview. The courses will provide a comprehensive learning experience through videos, reading materials, quizzes, lab exercises and live sessions. Accessible through the HCLTech Career Shaper platform via single sign-on using Amity’s state-of-the-art learning management system Amigo, learners will be able to avail learning resources including chat room sessions and email support. Graded internal assessments will contribute to 30% of the final marks.