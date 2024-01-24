Trending courses

The programme beginning February 5, 2024,has been designed for managers at all levels and any vertical, who want an understanding of accounting and finance fundamentals, or need to refresh their knowledge. No prior knowledge of finance or accounting is required to pursue this programme from IIM Calcutta.

The objective of the course is to help all managers gain a competitive edge in their decision-making by providing them with basic knowledge and understanding of some of the critical areas in accounting and finance. At the end of the programme, the managers would be comfortable looking at the financial statements of any company and commenting on its financial performance and position. This would help them decide whether to engage with a company and on what terms.

A basic grounding in accounting and finance would make them ready for learning the tools and techniques of managing long-term and short-term investments and financing. Participants are expected to acquire a reasonably good understanding of the capital budgeting process by learning concepts such as Free Cash Flows, Net Present Value (NPV), Internal rate of Return (IRR); how to do a fundamental valuation for mergers and acquisition (M&A); and how to arrive at an optimal mix of debt and equity for companies with different business risks. All these learnings are expected to make the managers more aware about the tool and techniques of finance and accounting and considerably improve the quality of their future decisions.