Trending courses

The PG Level Advanced Certification Programme in AI and MLOps by IISc’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) is suitably designed to meet the requirements of various target groups like research & development (R&D) laboratories and industries, research scientists and engineers and enable them to grow into competent managers of technology-intensive and data-driven organisations.

From interactive live sessions with expert faculty from IISc, mentor support by industry professionals, capstone projects, one-on-one office hours to two campus visits, the course will help you to build, deploy and scale AI/ML models at scale. If you are an AI and Data Science practitioner seeking to build expertise in AI and MLOps,a tech professional looking to transition to AI and MLOps or atech ops professional aspiring to upgrade to AI and MLOps, then this course is ideal for you. One must have a BE/BTech/ME/MTech or equivalent master’s degree with a minimum 50% mark and aminimum two years of professional experience and basic coding knowledge to apply for this course.