Trending Courses

This advanced 12-month course starting January 21, 2024 equips seasoned professionals with crucial leadership skills to steer their companies deftly and adaptively. The programme is tailored specifically for top-level executives with over a decade of experience under their belts. Through a distinctive, dynamic, and creative learning approach, IIM Calcutta’s senior management programme will enable the participants to master breakthrough strategies and surpass standards in their respective fields.

The course will focus on market economies and macroeconomic policies, legal aspects of business, development of a strategic marketing plan, quantitative tools for decision making, financial reporting and analysis and corporate finance and financial markets. The face-to-face campus sessions may include topics such as being a CEO/board member, leadership and business communication, conflict and negotiation skills, business analytics and its applications, challenges of entrepreneurship, understanding self, and global political economy.