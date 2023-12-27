Trending Courses

Acknowledging the pivotal role of product leaders in creating customer-first product successes in the changing technological dynamics, IIM Kozhikode has launched the first batch of a one-of-its-kind chief product officer programme in India along with Emeritus.

The 10-month programme is tailored for three specific employee groups; product leaders who want to infuse cutting-edge practices and insights into product strategy, new and evolving CPOs interested in attaining a strategic and functional outlook on launching customer-centric products and business founders and consultants looking to master product-led growth strategies, build differentiated products, and boost profitability.

The programme is scheduled to commence on December 30, 2023, with a fee of Rs 4.8 lakh plus taxes. Upon successfully completing all evaluation components and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75%, participants will receive a completion certificate from IIM Kozhikode along with IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status.