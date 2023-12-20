Trending courses

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) in Greater Noida has initiated the application process for its two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2024 programmes. The diploma, equivalent to the MBA programme by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), is approved by AICTE and accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

To apply for the programme, candidates should have completed graduation with minimum 50% marks (10+2+3 pattern). For PGDM and PGDM-IB candidates must have a valid CAT 2023/ valid XAT 2024/ valid GMAT 2022/2023-24/valid CMAT 2024 score. For PGDM -RM and PGDM-IBM, candidates must have a valid CAT 2023/ valid XAT 2024/ valid GMAT 2022/2023-24/valid CMAT 2024/ MAT 2023-24 score.

All the two-years full-time PGDM programmes architecture are designed in consultation with business leaders and after benchmarking with some of the best-known MBA programmes globally. The last date of admission is December 31, 2023.