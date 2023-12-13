Trending Courses

IIM Udaipur in collaboration with Imarticus Learning is excited to announce the launch of its Chief Business Officers (CBO) programme. This specialised programme is designed to empower senior executives with the strategic thinking, leadership skills, and business acumen required to excel in the dynamic and competitive business landscape.

The CBO programme is set to commence its first batch in March 2024. The programme aims to equip emerging leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to lead their organisations in the commercial function to unprecedented innovation and growth. With a blend of live online lectures, campus immersion, gamified simulations, and networking opportunities, participants will have a transformative learning experience that encompasses vital aspects of business leadership.

The programme is open to senior executives with a minimum of five years of post-qualification work experience. The eligibility criteria include a UG degree with 50% aggregate marks, and preference will be given to those with a master’s degree. With the guidance of senior academicians from IIM Udaipur and industry experts, participants will develop the expertise needed to shine in their roles.