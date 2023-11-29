Trending courses

The Indian School of Business Executive Education (ISB) has announced an innovative programme for chief financial officers (CFOs) in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, a prominent education company. The eight-month, online programme is aimed at individuals aspiring to cultivate a strategic mindset, drive value creation, and lead as influential CFOs.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to benefit from master classes led by distinguished CXOs, undergo leadership coaching, and earn the prestigious executive alumni status from ISB. The programme has been tailored for professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience in financial leadership roles, following the completion of their qualifying education, preferably with a two-year Master’s Degree from a recognised university.

The programme is designed to help participants master core competencies of a CFO, form a global perspective, gain insight to changing business landscape and facilitate digital transformation of the finance organisations. Participants will also learn how to optimise capital structures, manage financial risk, navigate economic challenges, and drive inorganic growth through M&A deals and post-integration challenges.