Trending courses

A short-term online course on digital marketing will be held on December 4-8, 2023 through video conferencing. Organised by Vinod Gupta School of Management, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, the programme is designed for the startup entrepreneurs and middle-level marketing managers of any product or service organisations.

To be held from 6 pm – 9 pm, the participants will learn how to use the vast data available in the cloud to fathom the behaviours of prospective and regular customers and subsequently enable them to plan for appropriate digital marketing strategies. The programme will also highlight on how the offline and online marketing methods can complement each other if properly amalgamated. The methods consist of lecture sessions, hands-on-exercises, discussion on cases and live problems. Academicians with proven knowledge, industrial experience, and demonstrable and related areas will deliver lectures and analyse case studies. Mid-level managers working in any domain of business, MSME and start-up entrepreneurs, aspiring digital marketers, faculty of B-schools and students can participate in the programme.