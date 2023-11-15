Trending courses

JIS Group has announced the state-of-the-art JIS Drone Academy in collaboration with industrial leaders in the UAV tech domain, EduRade and Megh Robotics at the Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology Campus in Dum Dum, Kolkata. The academy aims to introduce a range of short-term courses designed to provide comprehensive training in various aspects of drone technology for aspiring drone enthusiasts.

The short-term courses include aerial photography (beginner), agricultural application, security and emergency response, diploma in drone technician, and diploma in drone survey and mapping. With the potential for drones to revolutionise various industries, these courses aim to prepare students for exciting career opportunities and professional growth. “We invite young minds to join us as we take flight into the future of technology and innovation,” said Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director of JIS Group.