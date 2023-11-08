Trending Courses

The one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Education- Educational Assessment at Azim Premji University in Bangalore is designed for professionals working in the area of education for at least two years. They could be teachers, academic coordinators, teacher educators, curriculum designers, test paper developers, textbook writers and any other NGO professionals. Applicants should have an undergraduate degree in any discipline with a working knowledge of English (reading, writing, and speaking). The programme will be taught in a blended mode, combining online and on-campus components.

The programme develops a comprehensive understanding of assessment concepts, principles, approaches, and their role in improving the quality of education. The course designs valid and reliable assessment tools such as-competency based test papers, projects, portfolios, rubrics, checklists, group assessment and self-assessment. The PG Diploma consists of four certificate programmes of 6 credits each. Completing all four certificates is mandatory for awarding the PG Diploma. The classes will start from February 5, 2024.