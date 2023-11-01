Trending courses

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a unit under Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space, Government of India has announced two comprehensive courses. The first course covers the basics of Remote Sensing, GIS, and GNSS. The second course focuses on GPS, GNSS, receivers, data processing methods, error management, and accuracy enhancement. These courses are ideal for those interested in geospatial sciences and navigation technology.

IIRS is a premier training and educational institute, which has been established to train professionals in the field of Remote Sensing, Geoinformatics and GNSS Technology for Natural Resources, Environmental and Disaster Management. The live and interactive sessions will be conducted by experts from IISR-ISRO and other knowledge institutions. IIRS has successfully conducted 22 such courses so far with participation of over 120000+ participants from 1000+ academic institutions, government departments and industry.