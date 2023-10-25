Trending courses

IIT Gandhinagar is accepting applications for its 2023 Early-Career Fellowship (IITGN-ECF), aimed at engaging young PhD candidates in collaborative research. This offers a unique chance for recent PhD graduates to work with IIT Gandhinagar faculty on research projects in their respective fields.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1 Lakh per month (Rs. 90,000 and Rs 10,000 HRA). HRA is to be provided only if the candidate is not availing of any on-campus accommodation. A professional development grant of up to Rs 2 Lakh per year will be made available that also supports international travel to attend conferences, workshops, training programmes, etc.

Those looking to apply should have successfully defended the doctoral thesis from an institution in India or abroad on or after January 1, 2023 and their research work should be rated highly with supporting scholarly publications. The candidates who have already submitted their doctoral thesis or are planning to submit their thesis in the next couple of months can also apply. The application deadline is December 15, 2023.