Trending courses

This 12-month general management programme aims to provide participants with adequate knowledge and reasonable familiarity with the important principles, concepts, theories and practices of modern management to inform and equip them better to handle greater managerial responsibilities in an increasingly complex and competitive work environment.

The programme which starts on November 28, 2023, will focus on statistics for business, economics, marketing, accounting and financial management, organisational behavior and human resource management, operations and supply chain management, strategic management, emerging themes and business leadership. A minimum of four years of work experience is needed to apply for the course. The programme is a good opportunity for practicing managers, team leaders and aspiring managers to learn the skills. It opens up job opportunities for marketing manager, general manager, IT manager, operations and supply chain manager.