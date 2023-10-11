Trending courses

MillenniumPost
Postgraduate courses in financial planning

11 Oct 2023

FPSB India, the leading financial planning body in the country and the Indian subsidiary of the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd has announced postgraduate courses in financial planning with three leading B-schools.

They are collaborating with Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai, KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai and Army Institute of Management & Technology (AIMT), Greater Noida. FPSB India will co-curate these specialised programmes that commence with 2024 academic cycle.

