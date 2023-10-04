Trending courses

Designed by Indian Institute of Science faculty, the state-of-the-art PG level advanced certification programme in business analytics includes contemporary topics, methods, and recent advances in data science and its applications in the business domain. The programme is best suited for professionals having a minimum of two years of work experience. The candidate must have BE/BTech/ME/MTech or equivalent master’s degree with minimum 50% marks. Prior coding knowledge is not required

With expert faculty from IISc Bangalore teaching the programme, the course provides experiential learning supported by live interactive classes and projects, and industry interaction.

The programme will help to build proficiency in data analysis to analyse large datasets using tools like R, Python, Numpy, Pandas, Sci-Py, ScikitLearn, Statsmodels, and matplotlib. It will help to develop management functional applications using business analytics to share insights on specific functional areas. The course will provide the candidate with an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and industry experts, opening up avenues for collaboration and future growth.