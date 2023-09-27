Trending courses

University of Essex has launched one-year comprehensive MSc economics of business and management programme, which has been designed to address the needs of both seasoned economists and newbies to the subject. The programme aims to equip students with theoretical proficiency, technical acumen, and strong communication skills, all developed in the context of economics as applied to business and management.

During the summer term, students have the opportunity to conduct an independent study on a specific topic of interest through the capstone project whereas, during the autumn term students can choose from a variety of optional modules that allow them to explore different areas of specialisation such as asset pricing, banking, behavioural economics, and game theory.

The module is open to both domestic and international students and the applications for the programme are now open, with the first cohort of students set to begin their studies in January 2024.